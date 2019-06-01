EDITIONS
Paras Mehra
The author is CA Paras Mehra, a practicing Chartered Accountant having a vast experience in this field of Accounting, Auditing, and Taxation. He is also a co-founder of Hubco.in.
Opinion

With the proposed declaration scheme, convert your black money to white without 200pc penalty

by Paras Mehra
Share on
29th Nov 2016 · 4 min read
Resources

GST registration opens: procedure to enroll for GST registration by existing taxpayers

by Paras Mehra
Share on
16th Nov 2016 · 5 min read
Resources

5 mistakes to avoid under panic against the Rs 500/Rs 1000 note ban in India

by Paras Mehra
Share on
12th Nov 2016 · 5 min read
Resources

5 Reasons why company registration is NOT a good idea!

by Paras Mehra
Share on
27th Jun 2016 · 5 min read
Opinion

The deadline is here: a wake-up call for startups

by Paras Mehra
Share on
24th May 2016 · 3 min read
Resources

Startups beware, the taxman has an eye on your foreign company

by Paras Mehra
Share on
10th Apr 2015 · 3 min read