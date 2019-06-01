EDITIONS
Paras Mehra
The author is CA Paras Mehra, a practicing Chartered Accountant having a vast experience in this field of Accounting, Auditing, and Taxation. He is also a co-founder of
Hubco.in
.
Opinion
With the proposed declaration scheme, convert your black money to white without 200pc penalty
29th Nov 2016
· 4 min read
GST registration opens: procedure to enroll for GST registration by existing taxpayers
16th Nov 2016
· 5 min read
5 mistakes to avoid under panic against the Rs 500/Rs 1000 note ban in India
12th Nov 2016
· 5 min read
5 Reasons why company registration is NOT a good idea!
27th Jun 2016
· 5 min read
The deadline is here: a wake-up call for startups
24th May 2016
· 3 min read
Startups beware, the taxman has an eye on your foreign company
10th Apr 2015
· 3 min read
