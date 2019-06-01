EDITIONS
PEC Attestation and Apostille

PEC Attestation & Apostille Services India Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading trustworthy service provider for Personal, Educational & Commercial in Mumbai and all over India.

PEC Provides Services for -

1. Certificate Attestation

2. UAE Embassy Attestation

3. Kuwait Embassy Attestation

4. Apostille in Mumbai

5. Degree certificate Apostille

We are a total customer driven company & our main aim is to provide quality services in the same manner and build a strong relationship with our Customers.

PEC has branches in major cities like Pune, Pimpri, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Indore, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Noida, Coimbatore, Vizag, Kochi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Panaji & Dubai.

Govt and legal proceedings

Certificate Attestation For UAE

by PEC Attestation and Apostille
9th Apr 2019 · 4 min read
Govt and legal proceedings

Where & How To Get Your Commercial Documents Attestation?

by PEC Attestation and Apostille
8th Apr 2019 · 3 min read
Govt and legal proceedings

Documents Needed To Expand Your Business Internationally

by PEC Attestation and Apostille
11th Mar 2019 · 5 min read