EDITIONS
Praachi Jain
writing to inspire and stay inspired!:)
"Quit Talking and Begin Doing", inspired Saloni Kukreja to turn her passion and love for food into a reality
22nd Sep 2016
Priyanka Bhandari’s art venture is truly ‘Atrangee’ as it reflects her travels through her wonderful creations.
5th Sep 2016
Ritu Gupta has literally danced her way to success and now rules the YouTube space too!!!
19th Jul 2016
Schweta Merchant Gandhi, founder of HappyMinds is on a mission to positively affect 500,000+ lives globally
Founder and Director of a company that is transforming lives, bringing smiles and happiness to everyone’s faces, HappyMinds, Schweta Merchant Gandhi believes that we are the Chief Happiness Officers of our own lives.
14th Jul 2016
Let Tripsee plan your next travel with doses of adventure and partying!!!
These 25 year olds from Surat are on a mission to combine experiential travel with parties- just how our generation likes it!! A trip with Tripsee will give memories of a lifetime with lots adventure, food, booze and fun!!!!
6th Jul 2016
Sole art that led to 'Art & Soul'
The story of a student entrepreneur who is using her brush strokes to transform boring shoes and also inspire budding student entrepreneurs, with her venture 'Art & Soul'.
25th Jun 2016
