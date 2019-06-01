EDITIONS
Prabodh Sirur comes with over 4 decades of corporate experience with a blend of experience in Banking, Information Technology, Quality Assurance and Human Resources. He started his career as a banker for over twenty years and thereafter moved to IT industry. Recently, he moved out of his role as Vice President - HR, Manipal Technologies Ltd. to pursue his passion - Help organizations build employee communities. He has also authored a book to share some corporate fairy tales based on his experience.
Just one degree more, to fuel your career progression

22nd Jan 2018 · 6 min read
Are Narayana Murthys born or made?

16th Nov 2017 · 6 min read
Two stories to encourage you to plan the forward integration of your career

9th Nov 2017 · 4 min read
Nano-Kaizen: A personal breakthrough

8th Nov 2017 · 6 min read
Three kinds of managers, which one are you?

3rd Nov 2017 · 4 min read