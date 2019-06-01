Prabodh Sirur comes with over 4 decades of corporate experience with a blend of experience in Banking, Information Technology, Quality Assurance and Human Resources. He started his career as a banker for over twenty years and thereafter moved to IT industry. Recently, he moved out of his role as Vice President - HR, Manipal Technologies Ltd. to pursue his passion - Help organizations build employee communities. He has also authored a book to share some corporate fairy tales based on his experience.