EDITIONS
Puneet Mishra

Blockchain technology in union budget 2018: a mover by all means

6th Feb 2018 · 5 min read

A blissful ghost of virtual origin – blockchain technology in legal services

30th Jan 2018 · 3 min read

Happier Minds in Happier Jobs – From the Perspect of QA Engineer

3rd Nov 2017 · 3 min read

Android 8.0 – Let's talk about Oreo

5th Oct 2017 · 3 min read

From conceptualization to realization of the software– An incessant journey

23rd Aug 2017 · 3 min read

How blockchain assists banks in the KYC Process?

23rd Aug 2017 · 3 min read