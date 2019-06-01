EDITIONS
Kuldeep Bhatt
Students
Lawctopus, An Online Repository for All Things Legal
Lawctopus is an Online Repository for All Things Legal
by Kuldeep Bhatt
27th Apr 2013
· 5 min read
Students
2tion Launches Online Courses for Student this Summer
biggest online courses platform on 2tion, announcing its summer offer to bring world class e-learning courses on a single place.
by Kuldeep Bhatt
31st Mar 2013
· 2 min read
Students
Throw the Best Party in Town with eShack
Do you want to throw the best party in town?! Then get in touch with Arman Sood and Ashwajeet Singh founders of eShack.
by Kuldeep Bhatt
21st Mar 2013
· 3 min read
Contests
NIT Rourkela announces the National Entrepreneurship Summit 2013
NIT Rourkela announces the National Entrepreneurship Summit 2013 that starts on March 22.
by Kuldeep Bhatt
19th Mar 2013
· 3 min read
Students
Who is your Real World Batman ?
Let Us Know Who is your Real World Batman? why?
by Kuldeep Bhatt
17th Mar 2013
· 4 min read
Events
IIT GUWAHATI Entrepreneurship Summit 2013 Kickstarts
One of the Biggest entrepreneurial platform for students of Eastern India, the Annual Flagship event of IIT Guwahati - IES 2013 starts on March 15.
by Kuldeep Bhatt
15th Mar 2013
· 2 min read
