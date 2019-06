Roopa Pai, like most Bangaloreans, is an engineer who went on to a career in something entirely else. With over 20 published books - including the 8-part series 'Taranauts', India's first fantasy-adventure series in English, and last year's national bestseller 'The Gita For Children' - she is one of India's best-known children's writers. She also tells stories in her alternate career as a tour guide with BangaloreWalks, a history and heritage walks and tours company.