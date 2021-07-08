Menu
Sangita Srinivasa
Sangita Srinivasa leads communications and compiles stories for Head Held High Foundation.
8th Jul 2021
The importance of collectives in helping women become first-time entrepreneurs
Women Empowerment
13th Nov 2020
How this NGO’s training programme is delivering skills and preparing the youth in rural Bihar for the future
Opinion
20th Sep 2020
ವಾಡಿಯ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರು: ಸಮುದಾಯ ಆಧರಿತ ಉದ್ಯಮದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಬಡತನದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೋರಾಟ
Kannada Latest
19th Sep 2020
Women of Wadi: Breaking out of poverty using a community-based enterprise centre
Opinion
2nd May 2020
How a small town in Eastern Uttar Pradesh is coping in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown
Community
