Sangita Srinivasa

Sangita Srinivasa leads communications and compiles stories for Head Held High Foundation.
  • 8th Jul 2021
    The importance of collectives in helping women become first-time entrepreneurs
    Women Empowerment
  • 13th Nov 2020
    How this NGO’s training programme is delivering skills and preparing the youth in rural Bihar for the future
    Opinion
  • 20th Sep 2020
    ವಾಡಿಯ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರು: ಸಮುದಾಯ ಆಧರಿತ ಉದ್ಯಮದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಬಡತನದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೋರಾಟ
    Kannada Latest
  • 19th Sep 2020
    Women of Wadi: Breaking out of poverty using a community-based enterprise centre
    Opinion
  • 2nd May 2020
    How a small town in Eastern Uttar Pradesh is coping in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown
    Community