Sanjay is a Co-founder & Managing Partner at Blume Ventures (www.blumeventures.com), which he and Karthik Reddy co founded in 2010. Blume has emerged as one of India's leading early-stage VCs, having invested in over 50 startups since its inception, including Taxiforsure (acquired by Ola, where Blume is a shareholder), Zipdial (Twitter), Promptech Renewables (Havell's), Grey Orange Robotics, Unacademy, Tricog Health, Locus, Healthifyme, Mettl, Exotel, Belong, Instamojo, and many more. Sanjay was earlier, a management consultant at PwC and IBM, and held product marketing roles at Sun Microsystems, all in Silicon Valley. He has a MBA from UCLA's Anderson School and an undergraduate engineering degree from BITS Pilani.