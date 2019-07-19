EDITIONS
Blume Venture’s hackathon to provide platform for coders tackling real-world problems using deeptech

Bootstrap Paradox to be held in August will allow developers and coders to interact with Blume’s portfolio companies like Dunzo, Unacademy, etc, and give them a chance to win prize money as well.

Sanjay Nath
19th Jul 2019
We've seen our portfolio companies evolve into category leaders, solving some incredibly important problems impacting India and also globally.


Using Blume Ventures' platform approach, we'd like to build an ecosystem that connects our portfolio companies to the best of the Indian developer community. And what better way to do this than hosting a hackathon focused on solving deeptech problems in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)?


Hackathon

Bootstrap Paradox (BSPx) is the first-of-its kind hackathon that will give developers an opportunity to interact with the best of Blume Venture’s portfolio, like Dunzo, Unacademy, Locus, Milkbasket, Mechmocha, and Dataweave.


From quality higher education for all (Unacademy) to complex and intensive commerce hyperlocal commerce (Dunzo and Milkbasket); from the best in social gaming (Mechmocha) to world-class engineering ML and AI challenges in logistics and analytics (Locus and Dataweave), this is just a small segment of Blume’s ever-growing portfolio.


The problem statements that will be shared by these companies are not just about algorithms, but also about the passion to solve real-world problems with a touch of human element. Most importantly, for the love for code! Developers will get the opportunity to interact with the best minds in technology, product (UI/UX), and data science.


Our hackathon is expected to receive participation from top tech talent across India on two online coding challenges to be organised on July 21 and 28 with Rs 1 lakh prize money. The top 10 percent of these will be invited to participate in the offline event, with a significantly higher level of challenge and prize money. During the event, participants will have the opportunity to interact with and be mentored by senior leadership from Blume portfolio companies and industry experts.


BSPx will be conducted as an offline product building competition with a duration of 24 hours on August 3-4, 2019 at the Microsoft India office in Bengaluru to solve real-life problems faced by these partner companies. The best solutions across various categories will be awarded total prize money of more than Rs 10 lakh.


So, join us there to break the monotony and outcode yourself!


(Disclaimer: YourStory is partnering with Blume Ventures for the event)


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)

Authors
Sanjay Nath
Sanjay is a Co-founder & Managing Partner at Blume Ventures (www.blumeventures.com), which he and Karthik Reddy co founded in 2010. Blume has emerged as one of India's leading early-stage VCs, having invested in over 50 startups since its inception, including Taxiforsure (acquired by Ola, where Blume is a shareholder), Zipdial (Twitter), Promptech Renewables (Havell's), Grey Orange Robotics, Unacademy, Tricog Health, Locus, Healthifyme, Mettl, Exotel, Belong, Instamojo, and many more. Sanjay was earlier, a management consultant at PwC and IBM, and held product marketing roles at Sun Microsystems, all in Silicon Valley. He has a MBA from UCLA's Anderson School and an undergraduate engineering degree from BITS Pilani.

