EDITIONS
Login
Saswati Mukherjee
With close to a decade of experience in mainstream print journalism, Saswati wants to now learn the nuances of writing for the digital platform. Exploring places and meeting people interests her. Music and books keep her company in leisure hours.
Story
Entrepreneurship is all about opportunity, timing and the ability to take risks - Amruda Nair
by Saswati Mukherjee
Share on
20th Jul 2016
· 8 min read
Fashion
Fashionistas themselves, these designers are a Make In India brand
by Saswati Mukherjee
Share on
11th May 2016
· 5 min read
Women Entrepreneur
Natasha Mudhar, CEO of Sterling Communications, on the challenges and joys of being an entrepreneur
by Saswati Mukherjee
Share on
7th May 2016
· 3 min read
Women Entrepreneur
How a small town girl became a top-notch designer - Deepti Kshirsagar’s story
by Saswati Mukherjee
Share on
6th May 2016
· 5 min read
Women Entrepreneur
How this Irish lady is helping Indians improve their lifestyle
by Saswati Mukherjee
Share on
22nd Apr 2016
· 4 min read
Women Entrepreneur
Ankita Jain wants to make GoPaisa.com a one-stop saving destination for all
by Saswati Mukherjee
Share on
12th Apr 2016
· 6 min read
More Stories