Shailesh hails from Bokaro in Jharkhand. Currently, he lives in Shanghai, where he is pursuing an MBA at the China Europe International Business School. He completed his Master's in Finance with a dual degree in Electrical Engineering from BITS Pilani. He worked with Credit Suisse's private banking and asset management division, where he worked on long-term thematic investment ideas with the Credit Suisse Research Institute, and was promoted as the assistant to the Chief Asia Economist in Singapore. At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank in the UAE, he advised UAE firms with significant presence in Asia on economic policy issues, via research notes and briefings.