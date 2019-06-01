EDITIONS
Shailesh Jha
Shailesh hails from Bokaro in Jharkhand. Currently, he lives in Shanghai, where he is pursuing an MBA at the China Europe International Business School. He completed his Master's in Finance with a dual degree in Electrical Engineering from BITS Pilani. He worked with Credit Suisse's private banking and asset management division, where he worked on long-term thematic investment ideas with the Credit Suisse Research Institute, and was promoted as the assistant to the Chief Asia Economist in Singapore. At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank in the UAE, he advised UAE firms with significant presence in Asia on economic policy issues, via research notes and briefings.
Locked out of the job market: India’s missing demographic dividend

by Shailesh Jha
6th Mar 2019 · 18 min read
China-US Trade War: More of the same; after the temporary truce

by Shailesh Jha
14th Feb 2019 · 17 min read
Will ‘Quitaly’ be Season 8 of the Euro-Drama series?

by Shailesh Jha
22nd Dec 2018 · 11 min read
The next recession could be here sooner than you thought and this time, look East, not West

by Shailesh Jha
18th Dec 2018 · 11 min read
India 2019 general elections: The critical overs of the power play begin

by Shailesh Jha
12th Dec 2018 · 8 min read
US-China Trade Conflict: The Fifth Thucydides Trap

by Shailesh Jha
3rd Nov 2018 · 11 min read