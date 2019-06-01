EDITIONS
Shinjini Chowdhury
People-lover, dreamer, foodie and storyteller. Enjoys mountains and thunderstorms. Wants to be a researcher and a human rights worker. Plans to learn rollerblading and horse-riding someday soon. Loves to sing and to read.
Stories
How this Indian-born American ensured his village in UP got the educational institutes it deserves
by Shruti Kedia
3rd Sep 2018
· 5 min read
Stories
Christel House International is on a mission to secure safe future for underprivileged children
by Shinjini Chowdhury
28th Aug 2018
· 4 min read
Stories
From a book on truck drivers to schools made of containers, Divya Jain is transforming the logistics industry
by Shinjini Chowdhury
27th Aug 2018
· 4 min read
Stories
Hamari Pahchan aims to make Delhi safer, works to provide an identity to everyone
by Shinjini Chowdhury
8th Aug 2018
· 3 min read
Stories
The Levelfield School functions on the belief that education is too important to be left to educationists
by Shinjini Chowdhury
23rd Mar 2018
· 4 min read
Inclusion
No one deserves to live in silence: cricketer Brett Lee tells us why Hearing Matters
by Shinjini Chowdhury
5th Mar 2018
· 7 min read
