Shital Shah
Think Change India
World Bank Development Marketplace India 2013
The World Bank Development Marketplace (DM) held its annual business plan competition for social enterprises in India again this year, with a focus on the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, and Jh...
by Shital Shah
24th Apr 2013
· 2 min read
Think Change India
Karmany aims to match talent and social enterprise through new platform
Karmany, an early-stage platform working to connect full-time candidates to social enterprises (for-profit, socially impacting businesses) in India, launched in early March 2013. The goal for Karmany ...
by Shital Shah
1st Apr 2013
· 3 min read
Think Change India
Womanity Foundation Hosts 7.5 Hour Virtual Summit on International Women’s Day 2013
The Womanity Foundation celebrated International Women’s Day on 8 March 2013 by organizing a global Twitter-based virtual summit, #SocEntSummit, which focused on Celebrating #WomenChangeMakers. The su...
by Shital Shah
31st Mar 2013
· 3 min read
Think Change India
Village Capital-CIIE: Technology for Impact Accelerator
CIIE and Village Capital announce the opening of applications for their latest program, the 2013 Village Capital -CIIE: Technology for Impact Accelerator.They are now accepting applications and invite...
by Shital Shah
11th Feb 2013
· 1 min read
Think Change India
Social venture capital fund seeks Senior Analyst in New Delhi
SOCIAL VENTURE CAPITAL FUNDWe are a social venture capital fund that finances startups with the potential to improve the lives of low-income families in emerging and frontier markets. Our geographic f...
by Shital Shah
29th Jan 2013
· 2 min read
Think Change India
Intellecap announces Sankalp's 5th Edition; India’s Most Reputed Social Enterprise Awards
Nominations to Sankalp Social Enterprise Awards are now open. On offer for winners are opportunities to access impact investments, and advisory & mentoring services.The prestigious Sankalp Social Ente...
by Shital Shah
18th Jan 2013
· 4 min read
