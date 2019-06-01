EDITIONS
SHIVANSHI KHANNA
Creating Accessibility Wherever He Goes
After meeting with a life changing injury, Sameer Garg learnt that restrictions could not stop us from achieving us goals and also aimed at working for the welfare of the people with disability through his entrepreneurship ventures.
27th Aug 2016
An open letter to all those who have been disturbed by my extra kgs
Being over weight since childhood had made me a victim of everyone's bullying. It is a letter to all such people who made me uncomfortable about myself
17th Jul 2016
The problem with the two 'Cs' during college admission
30th Jun 2016
Providing a platform for artists
17th Jun 2016
Sometimes, Board marks do matter
12th Jun 2016
When all that we are but robots of the corporate, do you know a human ?
3rd Jun 2016
