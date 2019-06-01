EDITIONS
SHIVANSHI KHANNA

Creating Accessibility Wherever He Goes

After meeting with a life changing injury, Sameer Garg learnt that restrictions could not stop us from achieving us goals and also aimed at working for the welfare of the people with disability through his entrepreneurship ventures. 
27th Aug 2016 · 4 min read

An open letter to all those who have been disturbed by my extra kgs

Being over weight since childhood had made me a victim of everyone's bullying. It is a letter to all such people who made me uncomfortable about myself
17th Jul 2016 · 4 min read

