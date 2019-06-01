EDITIONS
Shrinath V
Shrinath has over a decade of experience creating technology products with brands like Nokia, Motorola, MapmyIndia and Texas Instruments, some that are still used by millions of users worldwide. He has extensive experience across the product lifecycle - from ideation to product launch, product marketing and post launch activities. He loves traveling and understanding different cultures, and writes about his travel at his blog http://www.shrinathv.com. He can be reached on Twitter at @shrinathv or at his LinkedIn profile: www.linkedin.com/in/shrinathv
Opinion

The likely change Apple will make to smartwatch design

by Shrinath V
Share on
20th Mar 2014 · 4 min read
Events

This time for Africa! - Learning from TechCamp Kenya

by Shrinath V
Share on
17th Sep 2013 · 6 min read
Mobile

My tryst with Nokia: Customer, Competitor, Employee

by Shrinath V
Share on
4th Sep 2013 · 10 min read
In Depth

Readers respond: Why carpooling will not fail in India

by Shrinath V
Share on
22nd May 2013 · 14 min read
In Depth

Location APIs in Google I/O - the foundation for more

by Shrinath V
Share on
20th May 2013 · 3 min read
In Depth

Why carpooling will fail in India

by Shrinath V
Share on
17th May 2013 · 7 min read