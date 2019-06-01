Shrinath has over a decade of experience creating technology products with brands like Nokia, Motorola, MapmyIndia and Texas Instruments, some that are still used by millions of users worldwide. He has extensive experience across the product lifecycle - from ideation to product launch, product marketing and post launch activities. He loves traveling and understanding different cultures, and writes about his travel at his blog http://www.shrinathv.com. He can be reached on Twitter at @shrinathv or at his LinkedIn profile: www.linkedin.com/in/shrinathv