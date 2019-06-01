EDITIONS
Shubhda Chaudhary
Shubhda Chaudhary is a PhD scholar in International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University. She has pursued her education in the US, UK for journalism and leadership development. She has worked for think tanks in UAE and South Africa in the past.
Women's Empowerment
Lead the change with these 18 quotes on women empowerment
by Shubhda Chaudhary
23rd Jan 2018
· 6 min read
Stories
Michelle Obama on success, the power of education, and clinching your dreams
by Shubhda Chaudhary
17th Jan 2018
· 7 min read
Stories
Betting big and winning it all: lessons to learn from Susan Wojcicki
by Shubhda Chaudhary
16th Jan 2018
· 6 min read
Stories
10 women who are championing the cause of the differently abled in India
by Shubhda Chaudhary
29th Dec 2017
· 5 min read
Inspiration
From embracing criticism to getting enough sleep: 10 lessons from Arianna Huffington's journey
by Shubhda Chaudhary
27th Dec 2017
· 7 min read
Women's Empowerment
Meet the women authors who pushed the boundaries of conversation in 2017
by Shubhda Chaudhary
25th Dec 2017
· 5 min read
