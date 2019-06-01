EDITIONS
Login
Shyamal Dave
Sr Product Manager at YourStory. Spend half of the time between Excels, Words, and Powerpoints. The other half reading. Found a really good read? hmu @shyamaldv
Stories
Do brand experiences matter? Three brand consultancy stalwarts unleash its power with startup 1+99
by Shyamal Dave
Share on
24th Aug 2014
· 3 min read
Resources
3 Reasons Why Newsle (and LinkedIn) is now Important for your business
by Shyamal Dave
Share on
26th Jul 2014
· 4 min read
Stories
Startup DSYN builds products at the convergence of design and technology
by Shyamal Dave
Share on
28th May 2013
· 5 min read
Mobile
Mobile traffic generated by 3G services in India increases by 196% over a year: Report Findings
by Shyamal Dave
Share on
23rd May 2013
· 4 min read
Funding
Price comparison startup ShoppingWish raises angel funding from SV based investor Sandeep Johri and others
by Shyamal Dave
Share on
21st May 2013
· 2 min read
Stories
ProjectHeena: An online platform to connect and engage micro-volunteers
by Shyamal Dave
Share on
20th May 2013
· 3 min read
More Stories