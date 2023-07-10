How businesses can automate marketing to boost customer engagement

New-age customers want just one thing: customisation. But that isn’t always easy for brands. For one, figuring out demographics and psychographic groups requires a very large team of marketers and data scientists. Most businesses struggle with cleaning up data and segmenting customers. Alongside this, brands face confusion over which mobile channel to prioritise, keeping their diverse audience in mind. The chosen channel must be something the customer prefers, and the brand messaging must be consistent, customised, and personalised.

The solution to all these problems is automation. Most people think that automation removes the personalisation aspect, but that's far from the truth. Brands can automate almost every part of the customer journey, be it messaging, customer segmentation, personalisation, and even analytics.

Partners like CM.com play a huge role when it comes to helping brands in this journey. For years, conversational commerce leader CM.com has assisted businesses with tools that enable the customer journey without a customer care executive spending too much time. The company’s features help not just in automating the customer journey, but also let brands focus on other responsibilities.

Automating marketing campaigns

CM.com offers a marketing automation software, which lets brands easily automate marketing processes. The software is part of the Mobile Marketing Cloud and lets brands send hyper-personalised marketing campaigns anytime and anywhere. Through this, brands can also automate various parts of the customer journey through SMS campaigns, messaging channels, chatbots and more.

The automation tools can help brands build a lasting relationship with customers, know them better, and focus on more important things like strategy.

Here’s how CM.com helps:

The Mobile Marketing Cloud platform enables brands to start omnichannel conversations with real customers and people, not just profiles.

Brands also get access to CM.com’s Customer Data Platform (CDP), which allows large quantities of customer data to be managed effectively.

CM.com’s omnichannel marketing capabilities ensure that brands can push out campaigns on multiple channels simultaneously through just one platform.

The company’s first-party data collection tool also helps brands gain 100% insight into their data.

Some key features that CM.com offers are:

1. Mobile communication: Brands are able to set up complex, multi-channel communication streams to build lasting customer relationships, by using one platform for all customer interactions.

2. Customer journeys: Brands can plan and automate every stage of their customer journey by creating workflows.

3. Transactional emails: Marketers can connect with customers and send transactional emails easily via API integration.

4. Automation analytics: Brands can track unique and total open rates, click-through rates, bounce rates, forwards, and even unsubscribes.

The automated workflows

Businesses are always looking to save time and enhance productivity. This makes it critical to do away with repetitive tasks, something that Mobile Marketing Cloud's marketing automation tools allow. Creating engaging workflows lets brands automate various parts of the customer journey such as welcome programmes, lead nurturing, and re-engagement campaigns.

CM.com offers two types of workflows - Simply Design Automated Workflows and Branching Workflows. The former lets businesses use their drag-and-drop workflow builder to plan and create amazing customer journeys within minutes. The latter lets businesses upgrade their marketing automation possibilities and create different paths for customers that didn't open an email or perform a certain action.

Where can brands use these workflows?

1. To welcome subscribers: Each time a customer signs up for a brand’s content, such as a newsletter, they’ll receive an email welcoming them to their services.

2. To personalise event messages: People love to be remembered, so another great example of a workflow within marketing automation is by giving customers special discounts on their birthdays or anniversary.

3. To send reminder emails: Marketing automation workflow can be used to send reminder emails, in cases such as following-up on abandoned carts for retailers.

Automation is the future

Automation is simple - it lets brands do more with less. It helps them set up their workflows and enrich customer experience. This necessitates a good tech partner, one that helps brands gain productivity and profitability along with automation. CM.com’s Mobile Marketing Cloud is easy to use and lets brands become time-efficient, improves ROI, boosts retention, and is omnichannel. It also helps brands collect data from multiple sources and build rich customer profiles with its own CDP.