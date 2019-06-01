EDITIONS
Sumanth Raghavendra
Sumanth Raghavendra is the founder of Deck App Technologies, a Bangalore-based startup attempting to re-imagine productivity software for the Post-PC era.
Opinion

Valuation markdown — Is it really game over for Flipkart?

by Sumanth Raghavendra
Share on
4th Mar 2016 · 6 min read
Opinion

An ode to the workhorse startups

by Sumanth Raghavendra
Share on
17th Jul 2015 · 7 min read
In Depth

Polemics and Panegyrics - why Myntra’s move to app-only may have nothing to do with mobile

by Sumanth Raghavendra
Share on
31st May 2015 · 9 min read
Stories

TroubleForSure? Reading the tea leaves of the TaxiforSure acquisition

by Sumanth Raghavendra
Share on
2nd Mar 2015 · 10 min read