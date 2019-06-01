EDITIONS
Sumanth Raghavendra
Sumanth Raghavendra is the founder of Deck App Technologies, a Bangalore-based startup attempting to re-imagine productivity software for the Post-PC era.
Opinion
Valuation markdown — Is it really game over for Flipkart?
by Sumanth Raghavendra
4th Mar 2016
· 6 min read
Opinion
An ode to the workhorse startups
by Sumanth Raghavendra
17th Jul 2015
· 7 min read
In Depth
Polemics and Panegyrics - why Myntra’s move to app-only may have nothing to do with mobile
by Sumanth Raghavendra
31st May 2015
· 9 min read
Stories
TroubleForSure? Reading the tea leaves of the TaxiforSure acquisition
by Sumanth Raghavendra
2nd Mar 2015
· 10 min read