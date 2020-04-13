In a bid to aid and support its delivery partners, most of whom are dependent on daily wages due to the contractual nature of their work, foodtech unicorn Zomato has launched a relief fund.





Keeping in mind the welfare of its fleet, this fund – called the Rider Relief Fund – is aimed at providing the delivery executives, left with zero earnings amid the coronavirus lockdown, with just enough money to buy ration for their families and for medical emergencies.





If the plan goes down as proposed, Zomato will be aiming to raise Rs 10 crore as part of this fund, benefitting around 100,000 delivery partners who are not able to work right now.





Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder and CEO, Zomato





“We aim to raise Rs 10 crore so that we can help channel sufficient funds to our delivery universe, covering all grounds of necessity, be it daily/weekly supplies, medical requirements and other expenses. Rs 10 crore only lets us distribute Rs 1,000 to each of our 1,00,000 delivery partners who are not able to work right now,” the foodtech startup shared via a blog post.





Currently, Zomato’s food delivery fleet comprises more than 250,000 delivery partners (DPs) in over 500 cities. With the ongoing crisis, however, business in close to 350 cities has been adversely impacted, leaving almost 100,000+ riders with no income.





“They have little to no savings (not to forget their monthly rents, children’s education fees and other expenses), and they have hardly anything going on for them,” the company shared.

Announcing the launch of the ‘Riders Relief Fund’, the company also shared how the team and the senior management have joined hands in these trying times to deal with the crisis. According to the blog post, all Zomans (as they call themselves) have taken voluntary pay cuts or donated a significant part of their savings to help the community in need.





Zomato has also taken steps to educate the riders and restaurants on safety and hygiene practices, provided them with COVID insurance, masks, and facilitated hand sanitisation stations at more than 50,000 restaurants across the country.





In fact, several other startups have also been working along the same lines to ensure the well-being of its contractual partners. While Ola launched the ‘Drive the Driver Fund’, other foodtech major Swiggy also joined the bandwagon, with its 'Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief fund' for the aid of its delivery partners.







