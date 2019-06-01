EDITIONS
Suzana Joel
A not-so-nocturnal dreamer who loves to write. My entire being is centered around cups of lukewarm tea, awesome books, playlists on shuffle and messy hair. I entertain unsolicited sarcasm and humour.
Inspiration

Top 6 international organisations that are fighting for human rights

by Suzana Joel
Share on
10th Dec 2016 · 5 min read
In Depth

9 tips for introverts to make solid presentations

by Suzana Joel
Share on
1st Dec 2016 · 5 min read
In Depth

Startup terms you ought to know

Here are some 30-odd terms and phrases that qualify for startup-speak.
by Suzana Joel
Share on
1st Dec 2016 · 8 min read
Resources

6 viable business ideas for the stay-at-home parent

by Suzana Joel
Share on
29th Nov 2016 · 3 min read
In Depth

5 ways to revamp your music playlist to improve your productivity

by Suzana Joel
Share on
25th Nov 2016 · 4 min read
In Depth

8 ways to help improve your learning curve

by Suzana Joel
Share on
25th Nov 2016 · 4 min read