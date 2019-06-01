Tara Kola is a computer science researcher working on fun problems in computational economics, programming languages, and visualization. In college, she spent a year in China working, studying Chinese, and backpacking through almost every province. Outside her research, she enjoys reading, philosophizing, and writing about China and India. Based in Boston, but Bangalorean at heart, Tara lives for sharp filter coffee, languid afternoons with a book, and the scent of monsoon verandas - preferably all 3 together. Tweet her @kolatara