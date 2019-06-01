EDITIONS
Login
tdomf_ecbf4
Think Change India
Social Transformers '11
VIT University’s Centre for Social Entrepreneurship Development [CSED] announces the third edition of its premier social entrepreneurship competition “Social Transformers ‘11”. Applications are now op...
by tdomf_ecbf4
Share on
4th Aug 2011
· 1 min read
Primary
Indias' first online volunteering platform: Troppp
Troopp is India’s first online volunteering platform. On Troopp non-profits can post their jobs/tasks and volunteers can complete these by working from home. At present there are 120+ non-profits from...
by tdomf_ecbf4
Share on
28th Jul 2011
· 1 min read
Think Change India
Coffee with Entrepreneurs! Sign up for July 4th coffee slots now!
Coffee with Entrepreneurs! Sign up for July 4th coffee slots now!First Monday of every month in MumbaiWhat is it?An opportunity for social entrepreneurs to have conversations with Acumen Fund’s India ...
by tdomf_ecbf4
Share on
1st Jul 2011
· 2 min read
Think Change India
Coffee with Entrepreneurs! First Monday of every month in Mumbai
Coffee with Entrepreneurs!First Monday of every month in MumbaiWhat is it?An opportunity for social entrepreneurs to have conversations with Acumen Fund’s India portfolio team. These chats are informa...
by tdomf_ecbf4
Share on
15th Jun 2011
· 2 min read
Think Change India
ACCESS announces Microfinance India Summit 2011 & Livelihoods India Conference 2011
The 8th Microfinance India Summit 2011 will be held from December 12-13, 2011 at Hotel Ashok, New Delhi. The annual Global Event organized by ACCESS captures current debates, issues and challenges tha...
by tdomf_ecbf4
Share on
15th Jun 2011
· 2 min read
Think Change India
[TC-I Call to Action] Participate in the Acara Summer Institute 2011 to turn you great idea into a high impact business!
The Acara Summer Institute (SI) is an intensive program to help budding social entrepreneurs refine their plans and prepare to turn them into reality. It is a practical, hands-on opportunity to take y...
by tdomf_ecbf4
Share on
2nd May 2011
· 1 min read
More Stories