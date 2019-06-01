EDITIONS
Hari Tn
Hari is an advisor and mentor to numerous young entrepreneurs and startups. He is also a Strategic Advisor at Fundamentum (a growth Fund set up by the doyens of the Indian Startup world).
The man who rang in a new era in India’s telecom sector
by Hari Tn
28th Sep 2018
· 14 min read
The decade that was: Policy fast-tracking has been the much-needed catalyst
by Shradha Sharma
23rd Aug 2018
· 8 min read
The decade that was: New VCs and young founders come of age
by Shradha Sharma
23rd Aug 2018
· 4 min read
The decade that was: The story of VC investing in India
by Shradha Sharma
23rd Aug 2018
· 11 min read
The decade that was: How India’s startup landscape has evolved
by Shradha Sharma
23rd Aug 2018
· 5 min read