EDITIONS
Hari Tn
Hari is an advisor and mentor to numerous young entrepreneurs and startups. He is also a Strategic Advisor at Fundamentum (a growth Fund set up by the doyens of the Indian Startup world).

The man who rang in a new era in India’s telecom sector

by Hari Tn
Share on
28th Sep 2018 · 14 min read

The decade that was: Policy fast-tracking has been the much-needed catalyst

by Shradha Sharma
Share on
23rd Aug 2018 · 8 min read

The decade that was: New VCs and young founders come of age

by Shradha Sharma
Share on
23rd Aug 2018 · 4 min read

The decade that was: The story of VC investing in India

by Shradha Sharma
Share on
23rd Aug 2018 · 11 min read

The decade that was: How India’s startup landscape has evolved

by Shradha Sharma
Share on
23rd Aug 2018 · 5 min read