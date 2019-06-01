EDITIONS
Umair Ahmed
Umair Ahmed is a computer science graduate, he works at a technology company and loves to write on latest technologies.
Opinion
Five blockchain influentials to follow in 2018
by Umair Ahmed
28th May 2018
· 6 min read
Resources
Four reasons you should build your next startup around AI
by Umair Ahmed
9th Dec 2016
· 5 min read
Entrepreneur
5 things Elon Musk’s success taught us
by Umair Ahmed
30th Aug 2016
· 5 min read
Resources
3 lessons for young entrepreneurs in the legacy of Tim Cook
by Umair Ahmed
13th Apr 2016
· 5 min read
In Depth
Will 2016 be the year of virtual reality?
by Umair Ahmed
18th Feb 2016
· 4 min read