Team YS
Daily Capsule
Deepika Padukone invests in Epigamia; Hotstar creates a global record
by Team YS
Share on
14th May 2019
· 4 min read
Funding
[Funding Alert] Blockchain startup New Street Technologies raises $2M from Unitus
by Team YS
Share on
26th Mar 2019
· 2 min read
Daily Capsule
Clean up, get going, hustle harder - your startup fix to start the week
by Team YS
Share on
11th Feb 2019
· 3 min read
Announcement
VR, Continuous Delivery, the science of design: Choose from a wide and interesting range of topics to learn at Future of Work. Register for the workshops today
by Team YS
Share on
6th Feb 2019
· 7 min read
Announcement
P(AI)SA VASOOL! 5 reasons it'll be worth your while to be at Future of Work 2019
by Team YS
Share on
5th Feb 2019
· 3 min read
Announcement
Leverage your AI expertise for social good and win Rs 5 lakh cash prize, a chance to work on a POC with Maharashtra Govt and more
by Team YS
Share on
5th Feb 2019
· 5 min read
