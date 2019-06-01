EDITIONS
Varsha Roysam
A drifter. For now, I have a tent pitched in the neighborhood of writers that I accidentally strolled into a few years ago. They just can’t get me to leave.
In Depth
How an ecotourism organisation that everyone in Spiti talks about, built an unparalleled niche
by Varsha Roysam
29th Jan 2018
Arts
Bengaluru’s forgotten celebrity is a bookshop older than independent India
by Varsha Roysam
28th Oct 2017
The Big Picture
From the ‘Hero of the Jungle’ to the math teacher, here are the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle
by Varsha Roysam
16th Aug 2017
The Big Picture
How the Indian National Army was born in exile, 3,000 km from home
by Varsha Roysam
9th Aug 2017
Human Rights
‘Chalo’ is no longer a casual word; here’s why
by Varsha Roysam
31st Jul 2017
Healthcare
A liver disease that spreads through multiple means is killing more people in India than AIDS
by Varsha Roysam
28th Jul 2017
