Varsha Roysam
A drifter. For now, I have a tent pitched in the neighborhood of writers that I accidentally strolled into a few years ago. They just can’t get me to leave.
In Depth

How an ecotourism organisation that everyone in Spiti talks about, built an unparalleled niche

by Varsha Roysam
29th Jan 2018 · 8 min read
Arts

Bengaluru’s forgotten celebrity is a bookshop older than independent India

by Varsha Roysam
28th Oct 2017 · 5 min read
The Big Picture

From the ‘Hero of the Jungle’ to the math teacher, here are the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle

by Varsha Roysam
16th Aug 2017 · 6 min read
The Big Picture

How the Indian National Army was born in exile, 3,000 km from home

by Varsha Roysam
9th Aug 2017 · 6 min read
Human Rights

‘Chalo’ is no longer a casual word; here’s why

by Varsha Roysam
31st Jul 2017 · 6 min read
Healthcare

A liver disease that spreads through multiple means is killing more people in India than AIDS

by Varsha Roysam
28th Jul 2017 · 4 min read