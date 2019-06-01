EDITIONS
Vikash Jangid
Vikash Jangid is Corporate Director Chairperson and CEO at Xtreem Solution with unbound opportunities. As CEO of Xtreem Solution, build leadership to the growing and diverse membership to build a strong and environmentally sound IT Enterprise. He is responsible for the management, organization and implementation of all activities and programs. As part of this role also helps to develop and promote mutually respectful partnerships around Nations, Business Executive, Developer, investors and key stakeholders within the global exploration and IT community.

The Future Artificial Intelligence in the Service Industry

20th Nov 2018 · 6 min read

Is there any platform to hire App developer?

18th Sep 2018 · 6 min read

How AI will revolutionize the mobile app development

12th Jun 2018 · 5 min read

Swift vs. Objective-C: Rigorous analysis on which to choose for your project

Swift is a programming language which was introduced by Appl
1st Nov 2017 · 5 min read

On-Demand mobile app development and the benefits it brings to any business

What is On-Demand mobile app development and how it's beneficial for any business. Hire worlds best mobile app developers for your on-demand requirement.
20th Jul 2017 · 6 min read

How to Grow an Ecommerce Business with Mobile App

eCommerce market cannot stay away from the mobile application. To understand the importance of mobile in the eCommerce market read the points mentioned below
8th Mar 2017 · 3 min read