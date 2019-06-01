Vikash Jangid is Corporate Director Chairperson and CEO at Xtreem Solution with unbound opportunities. As CEO of Xtreem Solution, build leadership to the growing and diverse membership to build a strong and environmentally sound IT Enterprise. He is responsible for the management, organization and implementation of all activities and programs. As part of this role also helps to develop and promote mutually respectful partnerships around Nations, Business Executive, Developer, investors and key stakeholders within the global exploration and IT community.