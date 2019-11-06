A more powerful and sharper 2020 KTM 890 Duke R motorcycle emerges at EICMA 2019

Based on the KTM 790 Duke, which was recently launched in India, the 2020 KTM 890 Duke R motorcycle is more advanced in terms of electronics as well as performance.

By YS Auto
6th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

If there was one gripe we had against the 790 Duke, it is the bike’s non-adjustable front suspension. Well, the engineers at Mattighofen have listened and introduced a sharper, upgraded KTM 890 Duke R. The street-naked motorcycle will be at home, at the corners on a mountain road, or at a race track.


KTM 890 Duke R
Also Read

At EICMA 2019, Sino-Italian motorcycle major unveils 2020 Benelli TNT 600i


The 890cc parallel twin engine in the 890 Duke R is liquid-cooled and Euro 5 compliant, and produces 121 PS of power and 99 Nm of torque. In comparison, the 790 Duke produces 105 PS of power and 87 Nm of torque.


The gearbox is a six-speed unit and is fitted with a new quick-shifter, slipper clutch, and launch control. A ride by wire and a lean angle sensitive traction control help it support four riding modes (Rain, Track, Street, and Sport). Also on offer is an engine slip control while the traction control itself is switchable.


KTM 890 Duke R front three quarter
Also Read

India-bound KTM 390 Adventure breaks cover at Milan’s EICMA 2019


KTM offers the 890 Duke R motorcycle with the latest WP Apex suspension, which includes a fully-adjustable, split-open cartridge, upside-down 43 mm fork up front and a monoshock in the rear. The latter also gets similar levels of adjustability. The riding position is very committed with even more rear set footpegs and an adjustable (low set) handlebar. The Michelin Powercup 2 tyres are a significant upgrade over the Maxxis sourced tyres doing duty in the 790 Duke.


Brakes are discs at both ends with KTM bringing in Brembo Stylema kit up front, as seen in the 1290 Super Duke R. The seat height has been increased to 825 mm while the ground clearance is at a healthy 186 mm.


KTM 890 Duke R side profile


The KTM Duke 890 R will not be manufactured in India. While the bike will be initially be made at KTM’s Mattighofen factory, production will head to CFMoto-KTM’s facility in China.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

CFMoto unveils the 2020 CFMoto 700 CL-X motorcycle at EICMA 2019


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

At EICMA 2019, Sino-Italian motorcycle major unveils 2020 Benelli TNT 600i

YS Auto

CFMoto unveils the 2020 CFMoto 700 CL-X motorcycle at EICMA 2019

Neelanjan Chakraborty

India's largest selling scooters in August 2019 - Check prices, specs and image

YS Auto

Started with 2 employees and Rs 2 lakh investment, this laundry startup now has OYO and Ford as clients

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
YS Exclusive with SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

New Hero XPulse 200 Rally kit introduced at EICMA 2019

YS Auto

India-bound KTM 390 Adventure breaks cover at Milan’s EICMA 2019

YS Auto

Kawasaki Z900 motorcycle unveiled at EICMA 2019 with electronic updates

Neelanjan Chakraborty

CFMoto unveils the 2020 CFMoto 700 CL-X motorcycle at EICMA 2019

Neelanjan Chakraborty

Honda unveils most powerful CBR1000RR-R motorcycle at EICMA 2019

Neelanjan Chakraborty

At EICMA 2019, Sino-Italian motorcycle major unveils 2020 Benelli TNT 600i

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore