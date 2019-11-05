At EICMA 2019, Sino-Italian motorcycle major unveils 2020 Benelli TNT 600i

Bringing minimum cosmetic changes, Benelli has made sure the TNT 600i motorcycle meets the new emission norms. But the bike still lacks electronic riding aides.

By YS Auto
5th Nov 2019
Sino-Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli unveiled the 2020 Benelli TNT 600i. The bike sticks to its existing design philosophy and looks nothing like the aggressive naked motorcycle spied earlier this year.


Changes to this middleweight street naked motorcycle include a new LED headlamp and a TFT instrumentation. The tank extensions get new graphics while the under-seat exhausts continue to be an attention grabber.


Benelli TNT 600i
The Benelli TNT 600i continues to use the same hardware as the outgoing model and has the same steel trellis frame. Suspension duties are administered by a 50 mm upside-down fork up front and a monoshock in the rear with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. The powertrain is the same 600cc in-line, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC mill. Coupled with a six-speed gearbox, this engine produces 81.6 PS of power and 51 Nm of torque.


While Benelli has not officially confirmed what emission norms the new TNT 600i meets but a reduced output does hint that it should at least meet the upcoming BS-VI norms. However, the Qian Jiang-owned motorcycle manufacturer has confirmed that the TNT 600i will not be retailed in the European Union.


Braking duties in the motorcycle include twin 320 mm discs in the front with four-pot radially mounted callipers. Rear brake gets a 260 mm disc. The bike has an 820 mm seat height and has a 15-litre fuel tank. The TNT 600i has put on some weight and now tips the scales at 234 kg (wet). Colour options include green and white.


Benelli TNT 600i features

Ever since Benelli made a comeback in India with the Mahavir Group, the company has been very aggressive in introducing newer models. It recently introduced the Benelli Leoncino 250 and Benelli Imperiale 400 at Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1.69 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).


What remains to be seen is when the manufacturer decides to bring this model to India.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


