90th Anniversary Edition Jawa Classic unveiled

Mahindra and Classic Legends have announced a special 90th Anniversary Edition based on the Jawa Classic. This special edition is to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Jawa brand. The Czech brand was founded by František Janeček when he took over the German motorcycle brand Wanderer. Interestingly, the Jawa brand name originates from the first two letters of Janeček and Wanderer.





The special Anniversary Edition Jawa Classic gets a paint scheme inspired from the Jawa 500 OHV, their first mass produced motorcycle. This air-cooled, single cylinder motorcycle has a production run from 1929 to 1933. A total of 1,016 pieces of Jawa 500 OHV were sold. However, the 90th Anniversary Edition Jawa Classic will be limited to just 90 units.





At the heart of the 90th Anniversary Edition Jawa Classic is the same 293 cc liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC mill. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine can produce 27.37 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque. Besides that, the Jawa Classic claims a fuel efficiency rating of 37.5 kmpl (ARAI certified)! Brakes include discs at both ends with the added safety net of a dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties are overseen by conventional telescopic fork up front and twin shocks in the rear.





Apart from the new paint scheme, the 90th Anniversary Edition Jawa Classic also gets special emblem on the fuel tank with the production number. Prices are the same as the standard Jawa Classic at INR 1,72,942 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers who have an active booking and those who will make one before the midnight of October 22nd, 2019 will stand a chance to own this motorcycle. They just have to specify their intent towards opting for a draw of lots for the allotment of the 90th Anniversary Edition Jawa Classic.





In its height, Jawa used to export its motorcycles to over 120 countries. Classic Legends revived the iconic Jawa brand name in India in December 2018. They currently retail the Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty Two from its 100+ dealer network across the country. They intend to launch the Jawa Perak along with two new models next month.