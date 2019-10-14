A

90th Anniversary Edition Jawa Classic unveiled

Limited to just 90 units, the 90th Anniversary Edition Jawa Classic will be displayed at dealerships on October 15, 2019

By YS Auto
14th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mahindra and Classic Legends have announced a special 90th Anniversary Edition based on the Jawa Classic. This special edition is to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Jawa brand. The Czech brand was founded by František Janeček when he took over the German motorcycle brand Wanderer. Interestingly, the Jawa brand name originates from the first two letters of Janeček and Wanderer.


The special Anniversary Edition Jawa Classic gets a paint scheme inspired from the Jawa 500 OHV, their first mass produced motorcycle. This air-cooled, single cylinder motorcycle has a production run from 1929 to 1933. A total of 1,016 pieces of Jawa 500 OHV were sold. However, the 90th Anniversary Edition Jawa Classic will be limited to just 90 units.

Jawa Classic 90th Anniversary Edition front three quarter


At the heart of the 90th Anniversary Edition Jawa Classic is the same 293 cc liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC mill. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine can produce 27.37 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque. Besides that, the Jawa Classic claims a fuel efficiency rating of 37.5 kmpl (ARAI certified)! Brakes include discs at both ends with the added safety net of a dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties are overseen by conventional telescopic fork up front and twin shocks in the rear.


Apart from the new paint scheme, the 90th Anniversary Edition Jawa Classic also gets special emblem on the fuel tank with the production number. Prices are the same as the standard Jawa Classic at INR 1,72,942 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers who have an active booking and those who will make one before the midnight of October 22nd, 2019 will stand a chance to own this motorcycle. They just have to specify their intent towards opting for a draw of lots for the allotment of the 90th Anniversary Edition Jawa Classic.


In its height, Jawa used to export its motorcycles to over 120 countries. Classic Legends revived the iconic Jawa brand name in India in December 2018. They currently retail the Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty Two from its 100+ dealer network across the country. They intend to launch the Jawa Perak along with two new models next month.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

5 reasons to vroom with these electric vehicle startups

YS Auto

India's largest selling scooters in August 2019 - Check prices, specs and image

YS Auto

Mumbai-based startup Bodhishop delivers desi cow products, ensuring cows are not sent to slaughterhouses

Sameer Ranjan

[Funding alert] Bengaluru startup UrbanPiper raises $7.5M in Series A led by Tiger Global, Sequoia India

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Namrata Ganatra's journey from fintech to edtech (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter unvelied; deliveries begin in January 2020

YS Auto

Maruti Suzuki announces support to 5 automotive start-ups

YS Auto

Hero MotoCorp pulls out of Auto Expo 2020

YS Auto

Ratan Tata invests an undisclosed amount in electric vehicle start-up Tork Motors

YS Auto

Best hatchbacks for first-time car owners - October 2019

YS Auto

Best 200-250 cc motorcycle to upgrade for Indian riders

YS Auto

Honda Activa 125 vs Hero Destini 125 vs Suzuki Access 125 - Specs Comparo

YS Auto

Aaveg launches new green service for employee transportation management

YS Auto

Best compact sedans in India - October 2019

YS Auto

MV Agusta announces its 5 years strategic plan

YS Auto

Best 150 cc motorcycles we want to be launched in India

YS Auto

Best premium everyday commuter motorcycles

YS Auto

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore