Ather Energy confirms new limited edition premium electric scooter 450X

Ather Energy on Tuesday confirmed its new, more premium electric scooter called Ather 450X, which will be retailed as a limited edition. It said, the scooter will get additional intelligence features and improved performance.





Interestingly, Ather said the 450X will be available across India, even though the company retails Ather 450 only in Bengaluru and Chennai. The company tweeted:





The #Ather450X

Or as we like to think of it: The Super Scooter. Featuring major upgrades on the #Ather450, it’s everything you never imagined in a scooter. Enough is no longer enough



Invites out for the Ather Community. Others, make it to the X-List here: https://t.co/6NOXBZ2piE pic.twitter.com/6GX9OVlDu2 — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) January 7, 2020





The Bengaluru-based electric scooter maker has not yet confirmed the mechanicals and design elements of the new 450X. We expect the latter to be pretty much similar to the present model. Pre-orders for the Ather 450X has commenced and will be an invite-only affair. Customers who book this collector’s edition electric scooter will get an exclusive T-shirt and two additional shareable invites for buying the 450X.





The standard version of the 450 is powered by an electric motor producing 5.4 kW of maximum power and 20.5 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from standstill to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds, and has a maximum speed of 80 kmph.





The 2.4 kWh lithium-ion battery comes with a three-year (unlimited kilometres) warranty. Besides, Ather 450 comes in three riding modes (Eco, Ride, and Sport), and has a maximum range of 75 km.





Ather 450 is offered with a seven-inch capacitive touchscreen instrumentation console with onboard navigation. A smartphone application will show all the vital information about the electric scooter including range, charge status, ride statistics, and the option to book a service.









Since 2018, Ather has collected over 5.5 million km of on-road data and pushed six over-the-air (OTA) updates. The company plans to increase its presence to 30 to 35 cities within the next two to three years, of which Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata will be the first few cities to retail it.





Ather Energy is also setting up a new greenfield facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which will be spread over four lakh sq ft. It also has a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru with a production capacity of 35,000 to 40,000 annually, which the company plans to convert to an R&D centre.





