Ather Energy confirms new limited edition premium electric scooter 450X

Ather said the 450X will be available across India, even though the company retails Ather 450 only in Bengaluru and Chennai.

By YS Auto
8th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ather Energy on Tuesday confirmed its new, more premium electric scooter called Ather 450X, which will be retailed as a limited edition. It said, the scooter will get additional intelligence features and improved performance.


Interestingly, Ather said the 450X will be available across India, even though the company retails Ather 450 only in Bengaluru and Chennai. The company tweeted:



The Bengaluru-based electric scooter maker has not yet confirmed the mechanicals and design elements of the new 450X. We expect the latter to be pretty much similar to the present model. Pre-orders for the Ather 450X has commenced and will be an invite-only affair. Customers who book this collector’s edition electric scooter will get an exclusive T-shirt and two additional shareable invites for buying the 450X.


The standard version of the 450 is powered by an electric motor producing 5.4 kW of maximum power and 20.5 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from standstill to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds, and has a maximum speed of 80 kmph.


The 2.4 kWh lithium-ion battery comes with a three-year (unlimited kilometres) warranty. Besides, Ather 450 comes in three riding modes (Eco, Ride, and Sport), and has a maximum range of 75 km.


Ather 450 is offered with a seven-inch capacitive touchscreen instrumentation console with onboard navigation. A smartphone application will show all the vital information about the electric scooter including range, charge status, ride statistics, and the option to book a service.


Ather 450


Since 2018, Ather has collected over 5.5 million km of on-road data and pushed six over-the-air (OTA) updates. The company plans to increase its presence to 30 to 35 cities within the next two to three years, of which Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata will be the first few cities to retail it.


Ather Energy is also setting up a new greenfield facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which will be spread over four lakh sq ft. It also has a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru with a production capacity of 35,000 to 40,000 annually, which the company plans to convert to an R&D centre.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

Also Read

Renault to launch Zoe electric vehicle in India


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Aiming for dominant position in electric bicycle segment in Europe: Hero Cycles

Press Trust of India

Honda marks 400 million-unit milestone in global motorcycle production

YS Auto

China’s Changan Automobile plans to invest Rs 4,000 Cr in India, says report

YS Auto

Upcoming 250 cc motorcycles in India and the world

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
Here's why Mukesh Ambani is excited about offline-to-online commerce (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Aiming for dominant position in electric bicycle segment in Europe: Hero Cycles

Press Trust of India

Hyundai, Uber announce joint partnership to build Air Taxies at CES 2020

YS Auto

Royal Enfield launches BS-VI Classic 350 in India at Rs 1,65,025

YS Auto

Elon Musk hands over first batch of Made-in-China Teslas to early buyers in Shanghai

Press Trust of India

Renault to launch Zoe electric vehicle in India

YS Auto

[Year in review 2019] Things that went wrong with Indian auto industry last year

YS Auto

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore