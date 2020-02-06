Auto Expo 2020: Aprilia showcases two new scooters

Aprilia is gearing up to take on Suzuki and create a new segment with these two new scooters, manufactured at its Baramati plant, in the Indian market.

By YS Auto
6th Feb 2020
Piaggio has unveiled a brand-new scooter for the Indian market, the Aprilia SRX 160. This scooter will be manufactured at the company’s Baramati plant and will be launched in the third quarter of 2020, with bookings starting in August 2020.


This scooter will be manufactured in two engine capacities – the all-new 160 cc BS6 and 125 cc BS6 options with 3V Tech FI Engine technology. Both scooters will follow Aprilia’s “Designed for Racers, Built for Riders” philosophy.


The new SXR 160 brings to life the Crossmax design styling, sporty appeal, fun riding experience, great ergonomics, and comfort.


Aprilia 160 showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020
These scooters have been designed in Italy and feature an imposing stance, which helps with better aerodynamics. The scooters will also host features like LED twin head and tail lights with daytime running lights, lit-up storage, and a spilt glove box with USB charging in front.


The instrument cluster shall be all digital and will include a mileage indicator. The scooters shall also have disk brakes on 12-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels with wide pattern tyres, and a chrome garnish exhaust.


The SRX 160 will be available in four vibrant colours – Red, Blue, White, and Black – and riders can also choose from a wide range of specially designed accessories like connectivity, mobile docking system, and merchandise like Aprilia helmets and apparel.


The Aprilia 160 at the Auto Expo 2020
As mentioned earlier, there shall be two BS-VI engine options, the 160 cc single-cylinder, with a three-valve fuel-injected motor, and a 125 cc, single-cylinder, three-valve fuel-injected motor.


The company has not yet revealed the power, torque or fuel economy numbers of either scooter. Both scooters will get a telescopic fork at the front and a single-sided spring at the rear. The 160 cc model will get ABS, while the 125 cc model should get CBS tech.


As of now, the 125 cc Aprilia will be taking on the Suzuki Burgman, while the 160 cc model does not have a direct competitor, although Suzuki is planning a 150 cc Burgman.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


