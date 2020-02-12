Mahindra brought a full show of force with a range of electric vehicles at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. Moving away from its image of diesel-powered SUVs, Mahindra and Mahindra displayed the biggest electric vehicle line-up at the biennial event.





With its eKUV 100 set to be the most affordable electric vehicle in India, the company has also showcased the eXUV 300 concept, which will be positioned as an aspirational SUV. It also showcased the Atom, a smart last-mile connectivity solution working with zero tailpipe emissions.





Speaking about Mahindra’s lineup at Auto Expo 2020, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra, said that the company wants to develop globally relevant sustainable mobility solutions while staying true to the government’s Make in India initiative. He added, “Our focus will not only be on growing our clean business unit through our electric mobility business but also provide cleaner engines as we approach the implementation of BS-VI norms.”





Here are some of the most important products showcased by Mahindra at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020.

Mahindra eKUV 100

One of the biggest launches of Auto Expo 2020 has been the Mahindra eKUV 100. Priced at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi, including FAME II subsidies), the vehicle gets a few design changes from its internal combustion engine option.





The front grille is a closed unit and the headlamps feature a silver wraparound accent. Blue accents can be found all around the car – a theme also carried forward in the interiors. In terms of dimensions, the Mahindra eKUV 100 will be similar in size to its internal combustion engine sibling.





The charging slot has been positioned on the front fender, which bears the ‘ME’ badging, representing Mahindra Electric.





Powering the eKUV 100 is a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which can produce 40 kW of power and 120 Nm of torque. The car has a claimed range of 147 km and can be charged using a fast charger from zero to 80 percent in 55 minutes.





A standard charger will take less than six hours to fully charge the eKUV 100. The battery pack features liquid cooling to withstand the harsh Indian summers. Other specifications of the car and features have not been revealed by the company as of now.





However, Mahindra has confirmed that the eKUV 100 will be offered with remote diagnostics via supporting smartphone application, cabin precooling, geo-tracking, driving pattern monitor, remote door lock/unlock, and battery status indicator.





Mahindra eXUV 300

Days after the internal combustion engine XUV 300 received a five-star Global NCAP ranting, Mahindra showcased its pure electric version as a concept model. This will be the company’s first performance-oriented electric vehicle and will be launched in the second half of 2021.





The electric SUV features diamond-shaped LED headlamps, aerodynamically crafted alloy wheels, and virtual rear-view mirrors. The company, in all probability, will be replacing the virtual rear view mirrors with standard mirrors to keep costs under check.





Based on the new Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture, the eXUV 300 will be fitted battery cells developed in association with LG Chem exclusively for India. The exterior also includes a closed front grille and blue highlights all around similar to the eKUV 100.





While exact details about the powertrain options have not been revealed yet, the eXUV 300 is expected to be retailed in a mid-range and long-range battery options. While the eXUV 300 will be positioned as an MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona rival, the eKUV 100 will be pitted against the Tata Nexon EV.





Besides, the long-range variant is expected to have a maximum range of around 350 km to 400 km.





Mahindra Funster concept

This concept car by Mahindra is probably the most eye-catching concept vehicle by an Indian manufacturer after the Tata Motors’ TaMo RaceMo. The Mahindra Funster concept, a hardtop convertible, is a preview of a possible four-seater sporty vehicle.





While it is unlikely to hit production form, we expect several design elements to make its way to the electric version of XUV 500.





The Mahindra Funster concept is powered by dual electric motors, which produce 230 kW of maximum power from a 59.2 kWh battery pack. It has a top speed of 200 kmph and can sprint from standstill to 100 kmph in less than five seconds. The company claims it has a range of 520 km. These figures will be a perfect starting point for the electric version of XUV 500.





While there is no official confirmation, but sources close to the development have hinted that the electric XUV 500 based on the Funster concept to break cover by early 2021 or at the next iteration of Delhi Auto Expo.





Mahindra Atom

This electric quadracycle by Mahindra is designed as a last-mile connectivity solution. The quadricycle is expected to be launched in the second half of 2020.





Mahindra claims that the Atom will come with the agility and easy manoeuvrability of a three-wheeler and the safety of a four-wheeler. The high roofline will allow ample headroom for passengers. Besides that, the minimalistic design language will allow maximum usable space for passenger comfort.





Details of the electric powertrain for the Mahindra Atom have not been revealed yet, but the company says that it will be fitted with swappable battery packs. This will allow the Atom to be on the move throughout the day, removing the range anxiety factor associated with electric vehicles, especially the ones for commuting passengers.





The Mahindra Atom, when launched, will find itself at home in not just in the government designated smart cities but also across all major cities in India.





The company has also showcased its future electric vehicle architecture – MESMA 350 (Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture).





Additionally, it gave us a glimpse into what will be India’s first organised vehicle recycler – the CREO. This division will work towards zero waste and zero pollution through automobile recycling and reuse.









