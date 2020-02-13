Auto Expo 2020: Skoda showcases Vision IN concept, Karoq, new Superb

Skoda India is set to introduce an all-new compact SUV based on the new MQB AO IN platform designed for India. The upcoming vehicle was previewed in the recently showcased Vision IN concept.





At Auto Expo 2020, the Czech carmaker also showcased its upcoming BS-VI line-up, which includes models like the Rapid 1.0-litre, the facelifted Superb, the Karoq SUV, and the seven-seater SUV Kodiaq.





It has also launched the Octavia RS 245.





Here is all you need to know about Skoda’s line-up from Auto Expo 2020.

Skoda Vision IN concept

Painted in a bright orange metallic colour, the Skoda Vision IN concept will be the first product by the Czech manufacturer based on the MQB AO IN platform. Its production version will go on sale in the second quarter of 2021.





The car is shod with dual pod LED headlamps and a wide bonnet. Besides that, the Vision IN concept gets large wheel arches and has large 19-inch wheels.





The buffed aluminium roof rails lend the Skoda Vision IN a butch SUV look. Also, the SUV gets L-shaped LED taillamps and full-width horizontal reflectors, which together form the signature ‘C’ of the light cluster. Inside, the car has bright orange upholstery.





The Vision IN is shod with a fully digital instrument cluster while the central air vents are cleverly disguised to keep the centre console small and tidy.





Skoda Vision IN measures 4,256 mm in length, 1,589 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. Powering the production version of this concept model will be a 1.5-litre TSI-Evo petrol engine, which produces 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

Skoda Octavia RS 245

One of the power-packed launches at Auto Expo 2020 is the Skoda Octavia RS 245, which has been introduced in India at Rs 36 lakh (ex-showroom).





Limited to only 200 units, the Octavia RS 245 will be brought as a CBU (completely built unit) unlike the Octavia RS 230, which retailed in India in 2017. The latter was retailed in India as a CKD (completely knocked down unit).





The Octavia RS 245 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 245 PS of power and 370 Nm of torque. Gearbox option is limited to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. The car can accelerate from standstill to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds. Besides that, it has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.





Skoda Octavia RS 245 gets glossy black finish on the front radiator grille, outside rearview mirrors and rear spoiler, sporty front bumper, and 19-inch machined alloy wheels. Also, on offer are electrically adjustable driver’s seat, Alcantara leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system.





However, the company will be showcasing the next generation Skoda Octavia RS at the upcoming 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March.





Skoda Rapid

The Czech carmaker has also showcased the 1.0-litre version of the Rapid Monte Carlo sedan, which is expected to be launched in April 2020. The car will be dropping the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel as they will not be upgraded to meet the upcoming, stricter BS-VI emission norms.





While Skoda has not declared full specification details, the turbocharged petrol 1.0-litre TSI mill will produce 110 PS of power. Gearbox options are expected to include a six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.





Globally though, a low output version of the engine is also retailed with a five-speed manual gearbox. Besides that, the engine in the Rapid Monte Carlo will have a fuel efficiency of 20 kmpl (claimed).





The show car at Auto Expo 2020 was displayed in matte black and glossy red and black accents and has grey interiors with Alcantara seat covers. It has quartz cut headlamps, 17-inch black alloy wheels, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.





Also, the Rapid Monte Carlo will get two airbags as standard and will be offered with hill hold control.





Skoda Karoq

Auto Expo 2020 saw another debut from the house of Skoda – the Karoq. This SUV is an indirect successor to the Yeti and will compete against the VW Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, and Tata Harrier.





The Karoq is fitted with LED headlamps, LED fog lamps with cornering function, roof rails, and C-shaped LED tail lamps. Besides that, the SUV also gets black cladding all around. Just like the exteriors, even the interiors are inspired by the Kodiaq and gets a dual-tone dashboard.





Features include a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start with keyless entry, leather upholstery, rear AC vents, and a panoramic sunroof.





The front-wheel-drive SUV will be retailed in India with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol mill, which can produce 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. Gearbox option will include a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and possibly a six-speed manual (although only at a later date).

Skoda will be introducing the Karoq as a CBU in India and is expected to price it above the Rs 25 lakh mark. However, the Czech carmaker may localise the SUV if it receives sufficient demand.

Skoda Superb





The facelifted 2020 Skoda Superb was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 and will be launched in India in May 2020. The company’s flagship sedan gets matrix LED headlamps, bigger front grille, and new tail lamps. The car also gets dynamic turn indicators, a first for any Skoda badged car.





Continuing with its focus towards safety, Skoda has added predictive cruise control, emergency lane keep assist, and front assist with predictive pedestrian protection in the Superb.





Engine options will be limited to a single 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The company may offer a more affordable six-speed manual gearbox as an option at a later stage.





This engine is capable of producing 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. Skoda Superb competes will the likes of Volkswagen Passat and Toyota Camry.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)