Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki showcases Katana; quarter-litre Intruder still on cards

Auto Expo 2020 has been a low key affair for two-wheelers. But, Suzuki’s pavilion at the biennial motoring event was expected to be packed with several new models. One of the most eagerly-awaited models in this segment included Intruder 250, a quarter-litre cruiser styled motorcycle based on the Gixxer SF 250. However, the motorcycle was absent from the Japanese two-wheeler maker’s stalls.









However, Suzuki is still evaluating the model, and says that it will come at a later date. Speaking at a recent press conference, Devashish Handa, Vice President – Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We have been receiving several queries regarding the motorcycle. That may be the next step, and we are evaluating the model for a market launch. However, that is not happening soon.”

If the company does introduce an Intruder 250, we expect it to retain the same quirky design of the Intruder 155. However, it may be fitted with a dual-channel ABS and the new reverse backlit instrumentation from the fully-faired quarter-litre motorcycle. Cycle parts like the brakes, suspension, and chassis too will be retained, helping the brand save on development costs.





Suzuki Motorcycle India also showcased the new Katana in India for the first time. The global model has received great success in other international markets, partially duty the resurrection of the brand name.





Speaking about the possibility of an Indian launch, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director of Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The Katana has been displayed to gauge market reaction and the Auto Expo 2020. If the interest received is favourable, we may launch the bike in India.”

If launched, it will be brought to India via the CKD (completely knocked down) route, which will help in attracting lower duties as compared to importing it as a fully built unit. At present, Suzuki’s CKD line-up in India includes the soon to be discontinued Hayabusa, and the V-Strom 650 XT adventure tourer. The latter has been updated to meet the new BS-VI emission norms.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)





﻿