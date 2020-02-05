Maruti Suzuki kicks off Auto Expo 2020 with Futuro-e concept launch

Maruti Suzuki India plans to go green with its new electric and hybrid vehicles, which is likely to hit the market in the next few years

By YS Auto
5th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Maruti Suzuki India kick-started Auto Expo 2020 by unveiling its Futuro-e SUV-coupé concept. This is a bold stand, which shows everyone that Maruti is ready to take on the electric car market by storm. Maruti calls this its vision to making the world a greener place, and it plans to sell one million green cars under its Mission Green Million.


Maruti Futuro-e concept
The new SUV will be the first coupe-SUV design from Maruti Suzuki. Although the carmaker started off slowly in this segment, it has managed to catch up with the Vitara Brezza and the new SUV-Styled S-Presso. While both cars cater to different segments, Maruti plans to take on the midsize SUV segment with its Futuro-e SUV, which is currently dominated by Hyundai Creta, and more recently, the Kia Seltos.

With the launch of this bold and sporty electric SUV, it looks like Maruti is now working on shifting its design language. The Futuro-e SUV is expected to be launched at a price tag of Rs 15 lakh, and the design of this car is anything but ordinary.


With a sloping roofline, the SUV immediately catches one’s attention. From the front, the design language is very bold and the sleek LED headlamps give it a refined look. This is complemented by the bulging hood and straight lines that lead you to the back of the car, where the tail lamps get a similar sleek look. This continues down the side profile and ends with a stubby boot spoiler, which are hard to get your eyes off.

Also Read

Chinese carmakers to have Indian employees in Auto Expo 2020 amid Coronavirus fear


The Futuro-e has four cabin seats, a rectangular steering wheel, and a number of screens. How much of this will make it to the final car is anyone’s guess. The camera only ORVMs look good, but will they make it to the final product?


Maruti says, “The Futuro-e concept features flexible swivel travel seats and a console, which give occupants an unparalleled comfort and freedom to engage freely with infotainment features.”

The caremaker said it also plans to make this SUV available in a wide array of powertrain options like hybrid and pure EV.


Green cars are the future, and in this regard, Maruti has stopped manufacturing BS4 cars a couple of months ahead of the deadline. It also claims to have sold six lakh BS6 compliant vehicles since it started rolling out vehicles meeting the new emissions standard. With its decision to get rid of diesel engines in the BS6 era, Maruti plans to increase the number of CNG models it sells from the current 10 to cater to the affordable auto market in India.


Eight Maruti Suzuki models are available with CNG option at present, and the range will be expanded soon,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, CEO, Maruti Suzuki.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Here are the upcoming electric vehicles that will be showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 pre-bookings open at select KTM dealerships

YS Auto

Flipkart closes Jabong; redirects users to Myntra

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Embibe raises Rs 90 Cr from Reliance Industries

Sampath Putrevu

How this first-time entrepreneur from Pune started and grew her online jewellery business

Sindhu MV
Daily Capsule
The hits and misses of Budget 2020
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Auto Expo 2020: Kia Motors launches premium MPV Carnival

Press Trust of India

Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai unveils new Tucson; eyes greater share in the premium SUV segment

Press Trust of India

Renault unveils Triber AMT at Auto Expo 2020

YS Auto

Volkswagen-Skoda reveals its first product from the India 2.0 Project

YS Auto

Chinese carmakers to have Indian employees in Auto Expo 2020 amid Coronavirus fear

Press Trust of India

Honda teases BS-VI version of Dio ahead of launch

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore