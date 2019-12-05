Auto Expo to be held from Feb 5 to Feb 12 next year in Greater Noida

The 15th edition of India's biennial flagship automobile show, Auto Expo, will be held from February 5 to February 12 next year with many Chinese companies set to make their debut.





While the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors will continue to make their presence felt, notable absentees from the expo will be Honda, BMW, and Ford, among others.





As per the schedule shared by the organisers Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), and industry body CII, the motor show will be open to the public from February 7 to February 12, 2020.





While February 5 will be reserved for an exclusive media preview, February 6 will be reserved for official inaugural ceremony besides preview for media and special guests.









According to industry sources, companies from China, such as Great Wall Motor Company and First Automotive Works (FAW) will participate for the first time along with MG Motors India. They will share the stage with Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, M&M, Tata Motors, and Kia, among others.





After skipping the 2018 edition, Skoda and Volkswagen brand are also making a comeback this year.





Notable absentees from the expo are Honda, which has decided to skip the event with its future product disclosure timing not matching with the expo.





BMW, and Ford. Audi, Lexus, Volvo, and Jaguar Land Rover are also reportedly not participating in the Auto Expo 2020.





In the two-wheelers arena, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, TVS, Triumph, KTM, Kawasaki, and Ducati will be absent from Auto Expo 2020.





India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp too has decided to skip the auto show citing high costs involved in preparing for the expo and prioritising resources towards meeting business objectives for the benefit of customers and other stakeholders. Honda 2Wheelers India too will be absent from the expo.





BMW Motorrad, which entered the Indian market just two years ago and has since then witnessed tremendous growth in the country, will also not be joining.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)









(Edited by Suman Singh)







