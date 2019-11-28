FAW Haima Automobile to debut at India during Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020 is just around the corner and news is that carmakers are skipping the event as automobile sales continue to tumble in India. In the midst of this gloom, Chinese automakers seem to have taken a liking for the Indian market and are looking to grow their presence at the Auto Expo.





Looks like everyone wants to enjoy the success that MG Motors has tasted with its SUV, Hector in India.





According to Autocar, Chinese manufacturer FAW Haima Automobile is going to make its presence felt at the Auto Expo.





Haima was founded in 1988 in Haikou City in China’s Hainan Province. The name comes from the amalgamation of the city and Japanese carmaker, Mazda.





The company started by selling rebadged Mazdas and old Mazda models for many years. Now, Haima has started developing in house SUVs, MPVs, and electric vehicles on its own Haima Global Architecture (HMGA) platform, and recently unveiled its mid-size SUV 8S.









The 8S is powered by a 1.6 litre T-GDI engine, which can produce 193 PS of power and 293 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox and the company claims the car can go from 0 to 100 kmph in under eight seconds.





Earlier this week at the Guangzhou Auto Show, Haima showcased a new MPV – the 7X – which shares the same engine as the 8S. If these cars come to India, they will take on bestsellers like the Kia Seltos and Toyota Innova, respectively. The company is also looking at rolling out plug-in hybrids, possibly by 2020.





At the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi, Haima will be looking for feedback and market survey. With the Indian automotive market showing signs of recovery, it will be interesting to see how the Chinese players perform as against the established brands.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







