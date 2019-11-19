Skoda to unveil new small SUV at Delhi Auto Expo 2020

Skoda India will be showcasing a new small SUV based on the MQB AO IN platform at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo in February 2020. This new platform is an extension of the MQB AO, which was developed by Volkswagen Group in India, based on the unique requirements of the market, reports Automotive News Europe. Apart from the new SUV, the company also plans to introduce a sedan based on the platform.









This new SUV is expected to be based on the Skoda Kamiq revealed at 2019 Geneva Motor Show in February 2019. Competing against the Kia Seltos, the new India specific Skoda Kamiq is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol (115 PS), and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol (130 PS).





Gearbox options will include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT unit. A CNG variant may also be introduced later. However, the new SUV is unlikely to get an all-wheel-drive system to save on costs.





However, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai continue to be the two biggest car manufacturers in India in terms of volumes and European carmakers have still not managed to crack the success mantra. Currently, Skoda India retails the Rapid, Octavia, Superb, and Kodiaq.









In September 2019, it announced an investment of over Rs 1,200 million, along with its dealer partners, to redesign its entire dealer network in India. At present, Skoda has 63 sales and 61 service touchpoints across 53 cities in India.





The company is currently offering discounts of up to Rs 1.58 lakh on the Skoda Rapid and up to Rs 3.5 lakh on the Skoda Superb. The SUV Skoda Kodiaq is also being offered with discounts of up to Rs 2.37 lakh.









The Volkswagen Group in India is represented by Porsche, Lamborghini, Audi, Bentley, Volkswagen, and Skoda.





It merged Volkswagen India and Skoda India brands to form Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd in October 2019. While both brands will continue to sell their specific products via separate dealerships and service centres, they will pursue a shared vision and strategy in the country.





The new small SUV by Skoda is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2020 with an expected price tag starting above Rs 11 lakh.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







