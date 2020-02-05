Auto Expo 2020: Kia Motors launches premium MPV Carnival

Kia Motors India said it had received more than 1,400 bookings for the new car on the first day of orders and has a total of more than 3,500 bookings received till date.

By Press Trust of India
5th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

South Korean automaker Kia Motors on Wednesday launched its premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Carnival, and showcased a new concept for a global SUV Sonet at the Auto Expo in Noida.


Carnival is being launched in India in three different specifications at a starting price of Rs 24.95 lakh for its Premium variant (ex-showroom), Rs 28.95 lakh for its Prestige variant (ex-showroom), and Rs 33.95 lakh for its Limousine variant (ex-showroom).


Kia Carnival
Also Read

Renault unveils Triber AMT at Auto Expo 2020


Kia Sonet concept will be developed further ahead of a launch in the Indian market in the second half of 2020.


Kia Motors India said it had received more than 1,400 bookings for the new car on the first day of orders and has a total of more than 3,500 bookings received till date.


Kia had entered the Indian market with its SUV Seltos, which was displayed as SP Concept in the previous edition of the Auto Expo in 2018.


Commenting on the India journey, Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia Motors India, said, "We have sought to understand Indian customers' aspirations, and match them with best-in-class products and services."


He further said, "Our latest vehicle, Kia Carnival, is a clear example of this approach. Though it represents a leap up from the Seltos, into a premium, aspirational segment, it has been devised with the same passion."


Shim further said, "As the Indian market evolves, we will continue to offer customers here the best and most innovative products and services.


Kia Sonet concept is a compact SUV which will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Ford Ecosport.


Carnival, on the other hand, looks to enter a segment dominated by Toyota's Innova Crystal. It is powered by a 2.2-litre VGT BS-VI diesel engine, paired with an eight-speed "Sportsmatic" transmission.


Kia is also showcasing its Seltos X-Line Concept, a bolder reinterpretation of the Seltos SUV along with Soul EV, Niro EV, compact SUV XCeed, and compact utility vehicle Stonic.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Hyundai unveils new Tucson; eyes greater share in the premium SUV segment


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 pre-bookings open at select KTM dealerships

YS Auto

Flipkart closes Jabong; redirects users to Myntra

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Embibe raises Rs 90 Cr from Reliance Industries

Sampath Putrevu

How this first-time entrepreneur from Pune started and grew her online jewellery business

Sindhu MV
Daily Capsule
The hits and misses of Budget 2020
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai unveils new Tucson; eyes greater share in the premium SUV segment

Press Trust of India

Renault unveils Triber AMT at Auto Expo 2020

YS Auto

Maruti Suzuki kicks off Auto Expo 2020 with Futuro-e concept launch

YS Auto

Volkswagen-Skoda reveals its first product from the India 2.0 Project

YS Auto

Chinese carmakers to have Indian employees in Auto Expo 2020 amid Coronavirus fear

Press Trust of India

Honda teases BS-VI version of Dio ahead of launch

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore