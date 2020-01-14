Bajaj Auto launches Chetak electric scooter at Rs 1 lakh, bookings begin January 15

Bajaj Chetak Electric marks the two-wheeler maker's re-entry to the scooter market after a hiatus of 14 years.

By Press Trust of India
14th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday launched its much-awaited Chetak electric scooter and said the bookings will start from January 15.


The deliveries of Chetak, which comes at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh, will commence from February end, the company said. The electric variant of the iconic Chetak will initially be available in Pune and Bengaluru, it said.


"From January 15 onwards, Chetak will be available in two cities and this will mark the commencement of a new era in two-wheeler mobility," Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, said.


Bajaj Chetak
Also Read

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter unvelied; deliveries begin in January 2020


Bajaj Auto had unveiled the Chetak last October. The company said the electric scooter will be available in two variants, Urbane and Premium. Additionally, a home-charging station will be included in the package.


To provide a seamless and convenient booking experience, customers can book the vehicle online on the Chetak website at an initial amount of Rs 2,000, it said.


According to Bajaj Auto, Chetak needs minimal maintenance with a service interval of 12,000 kilometres or one year (whichever is earlier), and comes with an overall warranty of three years or 50,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier) inclusive of the lithium-ion battery.


The Chetak Urbane edition with drum brakes will be priced at Rs 1 lakh, while the Chetak Premium edition with disc brakes and luxury finish will be priced at Rs 1.15 lakh.


Powering the Bajaj Chetak Electric is a 3 kWh IP67 rated battery. The scooter’s electric motor produces 4 kW of power and 16 Nm of torque. A standard wall-mounted charger takes five hours to fully charge the scooter while 25 percent of the charge is achieved in an hour.


Both prices are ex-showroom and inclusive of applicable subsidies, and exclusive of insurance and road tax, the company said.


Speaking at the formal market launch event, Sharma said, "Our objective is to provide an attractive and viable option to commuters with different needs and expectations through the Chetak range. To achieve this, we have offered a highly advanced and elegant looking electric scooter at an affordable price".  

(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Sales of Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon crosses the 40,000-unit mark


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Royal Enfield releases new teaser for BS-VI compliant Himalayan

YS Auto

BSNL, EVI Technologies sign MoU to instal electric vehicle charging and battery swapping stations in India

Press Trust of India

Top 5 selling Utility Vehicles in India - August 2019

YS Auto

[Outlook 2020] Here is why Mukesh Ambani is excited about offline-to-online commerce

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Infosys Co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on startups, entrepreneurship and more (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Maruti Vitara Brezza becomes the fastest compact SUV to cross 5 lakh sales milestone

YS Auto

Auto industry seeks bold fiscal measures in the Budget to revive growth

Press Trust of India

Royal Enfield releases new teaser for BS-VI compliant Himalayan

YS Auto

Kia Motors to launch Carnival in India: here are the top 7 features expected to be present in the upcoming MPV

YS Auto

2019 witnesses worst-ever decline in auto sales; passenger vehicle sales decline 1.24pc: SIAM

Press Trust of India

Despite sales dip, Mercedes maintains pole position for 5th straight year

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore