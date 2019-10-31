Sales of Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon crosses the 40,000-unit mark

Retail sales of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon has crossed the 40,000-unit mark. The affordable Pulsar badged motorcycle was released in August 2019. The Pune-based manufacturer had introduced the Pulsar 125 Neon to offer a more affordable CBS (Combined Braking System) as a safety net instead of the expensive ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), keeping production costs under check.





The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is styled on the lines of the bigger Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon. Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon is a 125cc air-cooled, DTS-i engine with a segment-first counterbalancer to reduce engine-related vibrations.





Coupled with a five-speed gearbox, the engine produces 12 PS of power and 11 Nm of torque. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 140 kg and has a ground clearance of 165 mm.









Customers can choose between a drum-only variant or one with a front-disc brake. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is priced at Rs 64,000 for the drum-only variant and Rs 66,618 for the disc-brake option (both prices ex-showroom Delhi).





Bajaj Auto has also announced that they sold over 72,000 units of the new Bajaj CT110, which was launched in June 2019. Besides that, the new Bajaj Platina 110 H launched in the same month saw 66,000 units moving out of its dealerships.





Beating estimates, Bajaj Auto’s Q2 (July to September 2019) profits jumped by 22 percent (YoY) to Rs 1,402.42 crore. This, despite the fact that Bajaj’s total volume dipped by 12 percent in the quarter to 11,73,591 units. However, international business contributed to about 41 percent of Bajaj Auto’s net sales.





Bajaj Auto has recently re-entered the scooter market by becoming the first mainstream Indian brand to launch an electric two-wheeler. The Chetak will have a range of 100 km on a single charge and will be priced under Rs 1.5 lakh.





(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)







