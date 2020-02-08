Haas releases renderings of its 2020 F1 challenger, VF-20

Haas is the first Formula One team to showcase its 2020 challenger, returning to its original livery.

By YS Auto
8th Feb 2020
Haas has become the first Formula One team to launch its 2020 Formula 1 challenger, the VF-20. The VF-20 sees the team return to its original grey, red, and black livery, much in line with owner Gene Haas’ machine tool business, Haas Automation.


The livery, Haas hopes, will bring the team some luck after a dismal in 2019 which saw itself falling behind in the team championship from the fifth position in 2018 to the ninth position in 2019, better than Williams who scored only one point in the whole year.


Haas VF-20 challenger revealed
Further, Romain Grosjean, the Haas’ driver deemed it unfit for a space in a museum.


The team has released digital renderings of the car, with the actual car set to be unveiled an hour before testing starts in Barcelona on February 19. Kevin Magnussen will be driving the car on day one, followed by Romain Grosjean the next day, before finally splitting the final day.


“It’s always exciting to see the development of a new Formula One car and undoubtedly, the VF-20 has to deliver where our previous car didn’t,” Guenther Steiner, Haas Team Principal said.


After a bad year, Haas is expecting things to improve, as there are no major changes in the regulations.


“With the regulations remaining stable into this season, it’s allowed us to improve our understanding of the car and to scrutinise ourselves more to find solutions and applications to channel into the design of the VF-20,” Steiner added.


Other major manufacturers like McLaren have struggled to come back from a bad season, and it will be interesting to see how Haas can deal with this setback.


“Last year was definitely a setback, one I would never have asked for, but you learn from such situations – we all have. Everybody at the team was forced to look at themselves and understand what they can do better. I’m looking forward to seeing the VF-20 make its track debut. As always in testing, you want many things, but lots of mileage, reliability, and speed would be welcomed, as we ready ourselves for the first race in Australia,” Steiner concluded


(Edited by Suman Singh)


﻿

