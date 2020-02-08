Maruti showcases Suzuki Jimny at Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car manufacturer, has also showcased the new Ignis at Auto Expo 2020.

By YS Auto
8th Feb 2020
Maruti Suzuki on Saturday showcased the Jimny Sierra at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. The SUV is expected to launch in India in the next two years. However, the company is yet to reveal any official plans for the same. The model showcased in India is the bigger version of the SUV retailed in the global market, and not the smaller version made only for Japan.


Suzuki Jimny
The three-door mini-offroader, when launched in India, will be a niche offering as the demand for three-door cars in India is fairly low. The Jimny measures 3,480 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width, and 1,720 mm in height. It has a 2,250 mm wheelbase and a 210 mm ground clearance.


Powering the Suzuki Jimny is a 1.5-litre K15B naturally aspirated petrol engine which also does duty in the new Vitara Brezza and Ciaz. The engine produces 102 PS of power and 130 Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. Suzuki offers its ALLGRIP PRO part-time 4WD system which is standard in the SUV.

It bears a utilitarian design with basic yet functional features. Interiors are black and without decoration to minimise distraction. Its upright dashboard gets a twin-pod instrument panel and surrounding parts in scratch and stain-resistant grained finish. Climate control dials are round and scream old school feels. The edgy and squarish design philosophy is reflected both in the interiors, as well as exteriors.


Key features in the Suzuki Jimny include LED headlamps with washers, 15-inch dark-metallic alloy wheels, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. It also gets cruise control, heated seats, and rear privacy glass.


The Jimny, when introduced in India, is expected to be badged as the Gypsy. Besides that, the SUV will be introduced in India as a five-door vehicle.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


