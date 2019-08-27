Harley-Davidson launches Street 750 10th Anniversary Edition, showcases LiveWire

It has been 10 years since the American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson commenced its Indian journey. To commemorate this occasion, the company has launched a limited edition Harley-Davidson Street 750 10th Anniversary Edition. Besides that, they also showcased all-new Harley-Davidson LiveWire.





The Harley Davidson Street 750 10th Anniversary Edition gets a new gold finish on the fuel tank and tail-section. This anniversary edition model will be limited only to 300 units. The bike carries a sticker price of INR 5,47,100 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it just INR 13,000 more than the standard version of Street 750.





The Harley-Davidson LiveWire is the company’s first ever all-electric motorcycle. The electric motor can produce 103 PS of power and 116 Nm of torque. Acceleration figures for a 0 to 100 kmph sprint stands at 3 seconds. Besides that, the LiveWire has a range of up to 235 km. DC Fast Charge technology can charge the 15.5 kWh battery from 0 to 80% in just 40 minutes. A standard AC powered wall mounted charger takes an agonising 12.5 hours to fully charge the battery!





Speaking at the launch, “Upholding the legacy for 10 years in India is just the beginning and we will continue to fuel excitement for motorcycle enthusiasts in the country. As the first manufacturers of electric motorcycle in the premium segment, we are ecstatic to bring the LiveWire for showcase in the country. We will continue to invest in products and experiences to build more riders for Harley-Davidson in line with our More Roads plan.”





Harley-Davidson also confirmed that the Street 750 is now BS-VI compliant. Interestingly though, the output has increased by 1 Nm to 60 Nm.





Besides the two motorcycles, Harley has also announced the new ‘10 on 10’ mobile application for HOG members. The manufacturer will be organising special anniversary rides in the coming months along with a range of special accessories.