Amidst slowdown and coronavirus, Hyundai Creta bookings cross 10,000-mark in a week

Hyundai India has registered over 10,000 bookings for the new generation Creta. The compact SUV was unveiled in February 2020 at the Delhi Auto Expo. The South Korean carmaker began accepting bookings for the new Creta on March 2.





These numbers are fairly encouraging for the Indian automobile market, which is currently going through its worst-ever slowdown. As per SIAM, passenger car volumes dropped from 2,61,649 units in February 2019 to 2,50,645 units in February 2020.





The industry is being marred by further production cuts due to a lack of raw materials from China due to the coronavirus outbreak.









The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be retailed in four equipment lines – E, S, SX, and SX (O). The new compact SUV will be shod with split LED headlamps and tail lamps, voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, touch-operated air purifier, a seven-inch driver information cluster, and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link. Also, on offer is an electric parking brake and an eight-speaker Bose premium sound system.





Powertrain options will include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (115 PS/144 Nm) with a six-speed manual or a CVT (continuously variable transmission) and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) with the option of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.





The new Creta will also be offered with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine (140 PS/242 Nm) coupled to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.





Speaking about the achievement, Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Marketing at Service, Hyundai Motor India said, “We are receiving customer enquiries at various touch points across the country as the new Creta has created a stir with its masculine and futuristic stance, smart technology, powerful performance, advanced connectivity, intuitive experience and enhanced comfort. We have now opened the doors of the all-new Creta across dealerships in India for customers to experience the opulent interiors.”





The new Hyundai Creta is scheduled to be launched on March 17, 2020, and is being manufactured at the company’s Sriperumbudur-based plant in Tamil Nadu.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)