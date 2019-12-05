Hyundai initiates feasibility study for fuel cell electric vehicles in India

Hyundai, along with its sister company Kia Motors, reported a market share of 22 percent in October 2019, up from 16 percent in 2018.

By Press Trust of India
5th Dec 2019
Hyundai Motor India, on Thursday, said it initiated a feasibility study to bring in fuel cell electric vehicles in the country to bring a solution with zero emissions.


"Progress for humanity with zero emission mobility is our responsibility and vision to make a long-term positive transformation for our future generations," said SS Kim, MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL).


Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) are free from all kind of greenhouse gas emissions, and emit only pure water.


At present, Hyundai retails the Nexo in the US and Europe. This hydrogen fuel cell powered crossover SUV produces 163 PS of power and 395 Nm of torque, and claims to have a range of over 666 km.


In 2018, Hyundai even showcased the SUV in India at the India-Korea Business Summit.


Hyundai Nexo
Hyundai also retails an FCEV variant of the Tucson, which was one of the first such vehicles to be commercially available. The internal combustion variant of this car is retailed in India both with a petrol and diesel engine.


Earlier this year, Hyundai launched its fully-electric SUV Kona in the country. The company claims that the Kona EV delivers a range of 452 km in one single charge under standard testing conditions.


Hyundai India will also electrify most of its models in India and similar markets like Brazil by 2035. However, the South Korean manufacturer wants to it first in Korea, the US, China, and Europe by 2030.


The company wants to address vehicle electrification by targeting young audience with battery electric vehicles.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Press Trust of India

