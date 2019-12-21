Italian EV maker Energica plans to launch premium electric motorcycles in India

Energica, based in Italy, is the sole supplier of electric motorcycles for the MotoE championship, a racing series that started in 2019.

By YS Auto
21st Dec 2019
Italian electric motorcycle maker Energica is reportedly planning to enter the largest world’s largest two-wheeler market – India. The company retails its products in Europe and the US and wants to enter Asia next.


Several media reports suggest that Energica wants to retail its motorcycles in India and Chi. It will be focusing on the two largest two-wheeler markets even though Asian markets of Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan are more associated with motorcycles.


The company has not specified an official timeline but aims to commence operations in India by the end of 2020 or in early 2021.


Energica range

At present, Energica has three electric motorcycles in its portfolio Eva Ribelle (street naked), Ego (faired sports bike), and Eva EsseEsse9 (neo-retro). All three motorcycles are premium, performance-oriented models that are not expected to be localised any time soon.


We expect Energica motorcycles in India to be priced on the higher end as they will be launched via the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route.


The Energica Ego is powered by a 13.4 kWh lithium polymer battery, which helps the electric motor produce 145 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque. The motorcycle has a top speed of 240 kmph (limited) and a range of 200 km. A more performance-oriented Ego+ is on offer, which uses a bigger 21.5 kWh battery, which produces 215 Nm of torque and has a range of 400 km.


In comparison, the Energica Ribelle is offered only with the 21.5 kWh battery, which produces the same performance figures but a reduced top speed of 200 km.


Besides that, the company also has a unique retro-styled electric motorcycle in its portfolio. Retailed in two versions like the Ego, the EsseEsse9 too is retailed in a standard and a plus trim.


Battery options too are the same as the Ego. However, the maximum power output of is reduced to 109 PS while torque output stands at 180 Nm and 200 Nm in the standard and plus trim.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Authors
YS Auto

